Victor Wembanyama arrives in US from France ahead of Thursday’s NBA draft
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer
Victor Wembanyama has arrived in the U.S. for the NBA draft. The plane carrying Wembanyama from France arrived at Newark International Airport outside of New York City on Monday. He’s widely expected to be the No. 1 pick on Thursday by the San Antonio Spurs. Some fans knew what flight he was on and when the plane was landing, and many were waiting. Wembanyama cheerfully signed autographs, scrawling his name onto basketballs and Spurs jerseys before making his way into a waiting vehicle.