Alcaraz finds some late inspiration to rally to win in 1st match at Queen’s Club

LONDON (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has come from a set down to beat lucky loser Arthur Rinderknech in the top-seeded player’s first match at the grass-court Queen’s Club Championships. Alcaraz won 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3) against the No. 83-ranked Rinderknech in the Wimbledon warmup tournament. Rinderknech is a Frenchman who only found out he was playing following the withdrawal of Arthur Fils a couple of hours before the match. Alcaraz faced difficulties in dealing with the tall Rinderknech’s big serve and net coverage in what was the No. 2-ranked Spaniard’s first match on grass outside Wimbledon. It was Alcaraz’s first match since losing to Novak Djokovic in the French Open semifinals. He went to Spanish party island Ibiza afterward.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.