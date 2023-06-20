As draft and free agency loom, Pat Riley’s eyes remain on the main thing
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer
MIAMI (AP) — Pat Riley isn’t sleeping well these days. His mind is racing with thoughts about how close Miami came to a championship this season and what needs to happen to get it done next season. Riley held his annual end-of-season review Tuesday, reflecting on a year like few others and insisting that if there is a way to get better this summer, the Heat will do it. Miami nearly missed the playoffs and had to rally in the play-in tournament just to make the postseason, then made its way to the finals as the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.