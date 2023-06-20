Australia needs 98 more runs to win Ashes opener after reaching 183-5 at tea

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Australia needs 98 more runs to win the Ashes opener after reaching tea at 183-5 as the cricket thriller heads into its final session on the last day at Edgbaston. Usman Khawaja is patiently moving Australia toward its winning target of 281. The opener has so far hit 56 runs from 159 balls. Allrounder Cameron Green is 22 not out in a 40-run partnership that England needs to end quickly.

