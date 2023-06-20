Belgium keeper Thibaut Courtois ‘deeply disappointed’ by his coach’s comments in captaincy row

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has hit back at national coach Domenico Tedesco following his walkout from the Belgium squad. Tedesco said Courtois made the decision to leave ahead of a European Championship qualifier because he was upset for not being selected as captain. He also accused Courtois of lying about a fake injury to justify his move. Courtois insisted he has a problem in his right knee. The goalkeeper also gave his version of the conversation he had with Tedesco about the team’s captaincy, saying he had urged the coach to make clear decision about the captaincy, but not for his “direct benefit.”

