Chelsea signs Christopher Nkunku from Leipzig on 6-year deal

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Chelsea has signed France forward Christopher Nkunku from Leipzig on six-year contract. The London club spent around $630 million last season and has got its latest recruitment drive up and running with the deal for the highly rated Nkunku. His contract starts on July 1. Chelsea endured a miserable first year under new owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital. It recorded its lowest ever points total in the Premier League and missed out on qualification for Europe. Nkunku is expected to kick off another busy summer at Stamford Bridge.

