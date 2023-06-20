Dolphins star Tyreek Hill is under investigation after weekend altercation, according to reports
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill is under investigation by Miami-Dade police for allegedly hitting a man on Sunday, according to media reports. The incident was first reported by WPLG-TV in Miami after the station received a tip Sunday evening. The station reported that Hill got into an argument with an employee of a charter company at Haulover Marina in Miami, which apparently ended with Hill hitting the man. A Dolphins spokesperson says the team is aware of the situation and that team officials have been in touch with Hill, his representatives and the NFL.