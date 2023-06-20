Hurkacz needs 2 hours to beat Eubanks to start Halle Open title defense

HALLE, Germany (AP) — Hubert Hurkacz withstood a strong challenge from American Christopher Eubanks before starting his Halle Open title defense with a 6-4, 6-7 (11), 6-3 win. The sixth-seeded Polish player hit 22 aces and needed more than two hours to overcome the 77th-ranked Eubanks. Hurkacz next faces Tallon Griekspoor at the grass-court tournament. Griekspoor defeated Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena 6-2, 7-5. Third-seeded Andrey Rublev defeated Wu Yibing 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-2 to set up a second-round meeting with German wild-card entry Yannick Hanfmann.

