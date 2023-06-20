Jurgen Klinsmann is still looking for his 1st win as coach of South Korea’s national team

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Jurgen Klinsmann is still looking for his first win as coach of South Korea’s national soccer team after a late goal gave El Salvador a 1-1 draw. The former United States coach was appointed in February. South Korea has lost to Peru and Uruguay and drawn against Colombia and now El Salvador. Klinsmann says “we had opportunities to score more than four goals but couldn’t capitalize on them.” South Korea’s last victory came at the World Cup when the team beat Portugal in the group stage in Qatar. Hwang Ui-jo scored for South Korea. Alexander Roldan scored a late equalizer by heading in a free kick.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.