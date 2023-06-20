Paris Olympics could join a longer list of Games marred by scandal

The news that French law enforcement officials are looking into possible corruption in awarding contracts for the Paris Olympics threatens to place those games on the ever-growing list of Olympics that have been tarnished by scandals. The Salt Lake City Olympic scandal from 2002 resulted in an overhaul of bidding procedures but did not eliminate the possibility of corruption. Since then, major scandals have broken out involving the Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo Games. Now, Paris is under the microscope as well.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.