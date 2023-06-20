Paris Olympics could join a longer list of Games marred by scandal
By EDDIE PELLS
AP National Writer
The news that French law enforcement officials are looking into possible corruption in awarding contracts for the Paris Olympics threatens to place those games on the ever-growing list of Olympics that have been tarnished by scandals. The Salt Lake City Olympic scandal from 2002 resulted in an overhaul of bidding procedures but did not eliminate the possibility of corruption. Since then, major scandals have broken out involving the Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo Games. Now, Paris is under the microscope as well.