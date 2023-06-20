Patriots defensive back Jack Jones pleads not guilty to 9 gun charges

New England Patriots defensive back Jack Jones pleaded not guilty to nine counts of weapons violations in connection with his arrest at a Logan Airport security checkpoint with two loaded guns in his carry-on bag. Jones was released on a $30,000 cash bail pending an Aug. 18 probable cause hearing, his attorney said. Attorney Rosemary Scapicchio said Jones has been cooperative and respectful throughout the process. Massachusetts State Police were called to the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at the Boston airport on Friday after two firearms were found in a traveler’s carry-on luggage. Police said they identified the person as Jones and arrested him. The team has released a statement confirming the arrest but declining further comment.

