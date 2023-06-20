Strider fans 9 in his 1st Philly start since a postseason loss, the Braves beat the Phillies 4-2
By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Spencer Strider struck out nine over six innings in his first start in Philadelphia since his postseason implosion, Austin Riley and Matt Olson homered and the Atlanta Braves beat the Phillies 4-2 on Tuesday night. Strider improved to 8-2 this season. Strider continues to flummox the Phillies and improved to 6-0 over seven career games and six starts. He walked none on Tuesday. The Braves have won seven straight games and 14 of 16 overall.