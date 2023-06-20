Stroman runs his winning streak to 7, helping the Cubs beat the Pirates 4-0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Marcus Stroman held Pittsburgh to five hits over seven masterful innings as the Chicago Cubs beat the reeling Pirates 4-0. Stroman (9-4) struck out five against one walk and never let the Pirates get to third base while winning his seventh straight start. Stroman needed just 97 pitches to get 21 outs, dropping his ERA to 2.28, tops in the National League. Tucker Barnhart hit his first home run of the season for Chicago. Michael Tauchman added his second homer in three games for the Cubs. The Pirates have dropped eight straight games.

