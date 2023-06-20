TCU ends Oral Roberts’ surprising run with 6-1 win and will face Florida next at at CWS

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — TCU used a four-run fifth inning to take control of the game and went on to beat Oral Roberts 6-1 in a College World Series elimination game. The Horned Frogs will play Florida next and would need to beat the No. 1 national seed Wednesday and again Thursday to reach the best-of-three finals. TCU avenged Friday’s 6-5 loss to the Golden Eagles. Oral Roberts was the first No. 4 regional seed in 11 years to reach the CWS. The Eagles of the Summit League lost consecutive games for the first time since mid-March. They finished with a school-record 52 wins.

