Twins Amen and Ausar Thompson set to be taken in top-10 of NBA draft

The Thompson twins share a middle name and a silky smooth basketball game. Amen and Ausar will also share the stage at the NBA draft this week. The 6-foot-7 guards out of Overtime Elite are projected to be taken in the top 10 on Thursday night in AP’s mock draft. The evening will be brimming with emotions for the 20-year-olds who are about to embark on separate journeys for really the first time. They’re holding out a sliver of hope that maybe some team makes the daring move of trying to draft both of them.

