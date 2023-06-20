Wembanyama’s long frame, versatile game has him topping list of ‘bigs’ in NBA draft

Victor Wembanyama’s long frame and versatile game makes him the top big man in this year’s NBA draft. The 19-year-old Frenchman has strong perimeter skills and the size at 7-foot-3 to score over defenders. The teenager is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday night’s draft by the San Antonio Spurs. Other than Wembanyama, the list of top big men mostly features complementary players. Duke one-and-done center Dereck Lively II stands out for his potential as a rim protector. And Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis is drawing attention for his versatility and athleticism after a productive college career.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.