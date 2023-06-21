Bassi, Baird, Úlfarsson power Dynamo past Earthquakes 4-1
HOUSTON (AP) — Amine Bassi and Corey Baird scored two minutes apart in the first five minutes of the match, Thorleifur Úlfarsson scored twice off the bench in the second half after a lengthy weather delay and the Houston Dynamo cruised to a 4-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes. Bassi notched his eighth goal of the season when he scored unassisted in the third minute to give the Dynamo (8-7-3) the lead for good. The Earthquakes (7-6-6) cut the lead in half by intermission when defender Carlos Akapo took a pass from Cristian Espinoza in the 41st minute and scored for a second time this season. Houston put the match out of reach after thunderstorms halted play in the 62nd minute on goals by Úlfarsson in 77th and 89th minutes.