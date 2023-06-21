Bassi, Baird, Úlfarsson power Dynamo past Earthquakes 4-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Amine Bassi and Corey Baird scored two minutes apart in the first five minutes of the match, Thorleifur Úlfarsson scored twice off the bench in the second half after a lengthy weather delay and the Houston Dynamo cruised to a 4-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes. Bassi notched his eighth goal of the season when he scored unassisted in the third minute to give the Dynamo (8-7-3) the lead for good. The Earthquakes (7-6-6) cut the lead in half by intermission when defender Carlos Akapo took a pass from Cristian Espinoza in the 41st minute and scored for a second time this season. Houston put the match out of reach after thunderstorms halted play in the 62nd minute on goals by Úlfarsson in 77th and 89th minutes.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.