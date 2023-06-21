Giants extend winning streak to 10, longest since 2004, with 4-2 victory over Padres
By MICHAEL WAGAMAN
Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sean Hjelle pitched four shutout innings of relief to help the San Francisco Giants extend their winning streak to 10 games, beating Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres 4-2. Joc Pederson and Mike Yastrzemski added RBI singles, and the Giants turned four double plays to keep their longest win streak since 2004 intact. San Francisco also benefited from an overturned call at home plate in the fifth. San Francisco has won 25 of 34 games after losing three straight at Arizona and moved a season-high 10 games over .500 at 42-32.