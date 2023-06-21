Heim homers a night after controversial play at the plate, the Rangers beat the White Sox 6-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Jonah Heim hit a three-run homer a night after he was involved in a controversial play at the plate and the Texas Rangers beat the Chicago White Sox 6-3. Ezequiel Duran also connected as Texas won for the fourth time in five games. Martín Pérez pitched seven effective innings in his first victory in a month. The AL West leaders bounced back nicely after a frustrating 7-6 loss on Tuesday night. Chicago scored the winning run in its three-run eighth when Heim was called for illegally blocking the plate in a replay review that overturned umpire D.J. Reyburn’s out call.

