José Martínez scores 1st MLS goal in the 90th minute, Union tie Orlando 2-2

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — José Martínez scored his first MLS goal from distance in the 90th minute to help the Philadelphia Union tie Orlando 2-2. Philadelphia (9-5-4), which had a nine-match unbeaten run end last time out, has only lost two straight matches once since the start of last season. Orlando (7-5-6) was looking for its first season sweep of Philadelphia after a 2-1 win in March. Rookie Duncan McGuire opened the scoring in the 13th minute for Orlando with his team-leading sixth goal of the season. McGuire ran to a back-heel pass from Martín Ojeda and won a challenge with a Philadelphia defender before sending it into the back of the net. Ojeda sent a shot that deflected off McGuire and went in past goalkeeper Joe Bendik for a 2-0 lead.

