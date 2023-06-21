Skip to Content
Kyle Farmer’s single in the 10th inning carries Twins to a 5-4 win over the Red Sox

By BRIAN HALL
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Farmer hit a game-winning single that scored automatic runner Willi Castro from third base and the Minnesota Twins beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 in 10 innings. Farmer’s line drive fell in front of Jarren Duran, who was playing shallow in center field, scoring Castro and snapping Minnesota’s three-game losing streak. Michael A Taylor dropped a sacrifice bunt that moved Castro to third base, setting up the potential winning run. Max Kepler homered for the second straight game for the Twins and added an RBI single. Reliever Jovani Moran (1-2) earned the win for the Twins. Kaleb Ort (1-1) took the loss for the Red Sox.

