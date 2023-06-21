Skip to Content
LSU tops No. 1 Wake Forest 5-2 to set up a rematch for a spot in the College World Series finals

By ERIC OLSON
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Cade Beloso hit a go-ahead three-run homer, freshman Griffin Herring pitched 4 2/3 innings of shutout relief in his longest outing, and LSU defeated No. 1 national seed Wake Forest 5-2 to stay alive in the College World Series. The Tigers forced a second bracket final Thursday night. The winner will play Florida in the best-of-three championship series that starts Saturday. LSU erased a 2-0 deficit in the third inning when Dylan Crews scored on a wild pitch to tie it and Beloso launched Seth Keener’s 2-0 fastball into the right-field bullpen.

