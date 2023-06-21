Naylor scores the go-ahead run in the 8th inning, the Guardians beat the Athletics 7-6

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Bo Naylor scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning on a throwing error, Gavin Williams pitched 5 2/3 innings in his major league debut and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Oakland Athletics 7-6. Naylor singled for his first hit in the majors — snapping an 0-for-19 drought — and came home on Steven Kwan’s one-out double. Myles Straw was the first to score on Kwan’s hit, which turned into a two-run play when right fielder Ramón Laureano wildly flung the ball back to the infield. Williams allowed four runs on four hits — all in the third — while striking out four. Eli Morgan (3-1) pitched a scoreless eighth for the win, and Emmanuel Clase finished for his MLB-leading 22nd save.

