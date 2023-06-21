Nicolas Firmino scores in 5th minute of 2nd half stoppage time as Atlanta and NYCFC tie 2-2

ATLANTA (AP) — Nicolas Firmino scored in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time as Atlanta United and New York City FC played to a 2-2 tie. Tyler Wolff also scored for Atlanta, off an assist from 20-year-old rookie midfielder Ajani Fortune in the 11th minute to score his fourth goal this season. Gabriel Pereira scored in the first minute and early in the second half for New York City, which was looking to snap a nine-match winless streak.

