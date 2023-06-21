Overturned calls at home plate proving costly to the Padres and Rangers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the second straight day, a video review overturned a call at home plate and had a significant impact on a game’s outcome. In the fifth inning Wednesday night in San Francisco, Blake Sabol of the Giants appeared to be thrown out sliding into home on a throw by San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. Sabol was initially ruled out, but the call was changed following a lengthy review when umpires cited San Diego catcher Gary Sanchez for blocking the plate. Frustrated Padres manager Bob Melvin came out to argue, but was unsuccessful. A night earlier, Texas manager Bruce Bochy was ejected after a call at the plate was overturned because Jonah Heim was ruled to have blocked the plate illegally.

