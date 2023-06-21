People with no chance at playing in the NBA can still enter the NBA draft

If you want to be in the NBA, it helps to be, among other things, excellent at the playing of basketball. If you want to be in the NBA draft, basketball skills aren’t required. There is a group of 18 people who are officially “draft eligible” for Thursday’s draft at Barclays Center in New York, and they have one thing in common: They will not be getting drafted. A law student from Florida named Jordan Haber has generated a lot of attention for being among the 18 names this year. They just have to fill out the necessary paperwork to enter the draft, a process which has allowed some with no real basketball ability to enter.

