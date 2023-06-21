Red Bulls rally from two goals down to tie Charlotte 2-2
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Dante Vanzeir and Cameron Harper scored second-half goals to rally the New York Red Bulls from a two-goal halftime deficit to a 2-2 draw with Charlotte FC. Charlotte (6-8-5) grabbed an early lead when Benjamin Bender corraled a long pass from goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina in the 13th minute to score a one-touch goal. Bender scored again when he took passes from Enzo Copetti and Justin Meram and found the net in the 19th minute for a 2-0 advantage. The Red Bulls (4-6-8) struck quickly in the second half to pull even. Vanzeir scored in the 53rd minute and Harper found the net in the 58th. Kyle Duncan had assists on both goals.