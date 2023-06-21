Suarez retirement rumors cause concern at Brazil’s Gremio

SAO PAULO (AP) — Luis Suárez’s teammates at Gremio and the Brazilian club’s president have expressed concern after media speculation that the striker is on the verge of retirement because of persistent knee pain. The 36-year-old former Barcelona and Liverpool striker has not commented on Brazilian media reports this week. But Gremio president Alberto Guerra, defender Reinaldo and midfielder João Paulo Bitello have spoken publicly about the veteran player’s difficulties in training and matches. His right knee is his main concern. Guerra says Suárez could even need knee replacement surgery at some stage. Despite the speculation, the Uruguay striker is expected to play for Gremio against America in the Brazilian league game on Thursday.

