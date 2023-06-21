Twins reliever Jorge López begins journey back after being placed on IL for mental health reasons

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three days after being placed on the injured list for mental health reasons, Minnesota Twins reliever Jorge López was on the mound participating in pitchers’ fielding practice. López is happy to be around the team, appreciative of the support he has received and is working toward a return. The 30-year-old right-hander admitted frustration over recent performances caused him to act out. López gave up 15 earned runs in 15 innings and opponents hit .349 against him over his 16 appearances before being put on the 15-day injured list for mental health reasons.

