Virginia’s Julie Myers resigns after 28-year stint as women’s lacrosse coach

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia women’s lacrosse coach Julie Myers has resigned, ending a 28-year stint in which she guided the Cavaliers to the postseason every year except 2020, when NCAA spring championships were canceled because of the pandemic. Myers led Virginia to the 2004 NCAA championship, five Atlantic Coast Conference titles and compiled a record of 349-181. Her win total ranks fifth among Division I women’s lacrosse coaches. She also won a national lacrosse championship as a player at Virginia in 1991 and as an assistant coach two years later.

