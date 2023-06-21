Wizards trading Porzingis to Celtics in 3-team deal with Smart headed to Grizzlies, AP sources say

Two people with knowledge of the deal say the Washington Wizards have agreed to trade center Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics as part of a three-team trade that also includes the Celtics trading Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement hadn’t been announced. The trade comes with Porzingis accepting his player option for next season. The deal also includes the Grizzlies acquiring Smart from Boston in exchange for first-round draft picks in 2023 and 2024. ESPN also reports the Wizards are receiving guard Tyus Jones from Memphis, and forwards Mike Muscala and Danilo Gallinari and a second-round pick this year from Boston.

