Alcaraz says his expectation levels are changing on grass after reaching quarterfinals at Queen’s

LONDON (AP) — So much for Carlos Alcaraz being a novice on the grass. The new big thing in men’s tennis looked quite at home on the lush green surface at the Queen’s Club Championships in beating Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic 6-2, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals. Alcaraz is ranked No. 2 and the top-seeded player in west London. He is playing the Wimbledon warmup event for the first time and these are his first professional games on grass outside the All England Club. Alcaraz says his expectation levels on grass “are going to change” given the way he dispatched Lehecka. Alcaraz will next play Grigor Dimitrov.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.