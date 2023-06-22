Skip to Content
Bucks GM Jon Horst confirms that Khris Middleton has declined his player option for 2023-24 season

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst confirmed that Khris Middleton declined his player option for the upcoming season but added that the team hopes to keep the three-time All-Star forward. ESPN first reported that Middleton had opted against exercising the $40.4 million option. Middleton will turn 32 before the start of the 2023-24 season. He averaged 15.1 points, 4.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds while playing 33 games last season. He missed the first 20 games of the season while recovering from wrist surgery and sat out 18 straight games later in the season due to a sore right knee.

