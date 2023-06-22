Chelsea’s American owners agree to buy stake in French top-tier soccer club Strasbourg

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea ownership group BlueCo has agreed to buy a stake in French top-tier club Strasbourg in a significant step forward in its plans for multi-club ownership. The consortium, which purchased the Premier League club in May last year, are to become new shareholders “subject to a consultation process with the relevant employee representative bodies.” Financial details of the intended deal were not announced. Strasbourg won its only French league title in 1979 and the last of its three French Cups in 2001. Multi-club ownership creates opportunities to share resources and knowledge. It also gives parent clubs the option of greater control of transfer market business.

