MUNICH (AP) — Ryder Cup vice-captain Edoardo Molinari is in a three-way tie for the clubhouse lead after the first round of the BMW International Open was suspended for the day by the threat of lightning. The 42-year-old Italian carded a six-under 66 to end the day level with Rikuya Hoshino and Adrien Saddier. Play was suspended for the day just before 7 p.m. local time with 27 players still on the course.

