Elena Delle Donne scores 18 points to help Mystics beat Sky 80-59

CHICAGO (AP) — Elena Delle Donne had 18 points and eight rebounds, Natasha Cloud added 16 points and the Washington Mystics beat Chicago 80-59 on Thursday night for the Sky’s fifth straight loss. Washington (8-4) beat Chicago for the second time in four days, winning 77-69 on Sunday. The Mystics also beat the Sky 71-69 on May 26. Ariel Atkins added 12 points and Shakira Austin had 10 points and seven rebounds for Washington. Cloud became the fourth player in team history to make 200 career 3-pointers. Alanna Smith had 13 points for Chicago (5-8). Kahleah Copper was 2 of 13 from the field and Marina Mabrey went 2 of 11 as the Sky shot 30%.

