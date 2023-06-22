Free-agent tight end Marcedes Lewis awaits call for a record-setting 18th NFL season

Veteran NFL tight end Marcedes Lewis wants to go out on top. The 39-year-old Lewis is a free agent and is anxiously awaiting a chance to play an 18th season. That would break a tie with retired greats Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten for the most seasons by a tight end in league history. He hopes the call comes before training camps open in late July but also understands it could take an unforeseen injury somewhere for him to strike a deal. Lewis is confident in what he can offer. He says he’s “the best blocking tight end out there.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.