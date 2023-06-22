Garrett Cooper’s 3-run HR highlights a 5-run 8th inning as Marlins beat Pirates 6-4

MIAMI (AP) — Garrett Cooper doubled, singled and hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the eighth inning as the Miami Marlins beat Pittsburgh 6-4 Thursday night and extended the Pirates’ losing streak to 10 games. Luis Arraez went 1 for 3, and his major league-leading batting average slipped a point to .397. Marlins starter Braxton Garrett struck out a career-high 13 over seven innings and allowed three hits and two runs, one earned, but didn’t figure in the decision. Huascar Brazoban (2-1) got the win and A.J. Puk earned his 10th save. Henry Davis hit his first career homer and Ke’Bryan Hayes added a solo shot for Pittsburgh

