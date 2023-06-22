German soccer players face racist abuse on social media at U21 European Championship
KUTAISI, Georgia (AP) — German soccer player Youssoufa Moukoko has condemned online racist abuse directed at him and teammate Jessic Ngankam as they played at the European Under-21 Championships. The 18-year-old Moukoko and 22-year-old Ngankam, who are both Black, each missed penalties in Germany’s opening 1-1 draw with Israel on Thursday at the tournament in Georgia. After the game numerous comments including monkey emojis were left under recent posts on both players’ Instagram accounts. Moukoko says “Things like this simply do not belong in football.”