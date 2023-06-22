Skip to Content
Hornets select Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson with No. 2 pick in NBA draft

By STEVE REED
AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets selected Alabama’s Brandon Miller with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft, giving them an athletic 6-foot-9 wing with a smooth shooting stroke from the perimeter. The Hornets chose Miller, the Southeastern Conference’s player of the year as a freshman, over NBA G League Ignite star Scoot Henderson despite some potential character questions. Miller is tied to a case that led to former Crimson Tide player Darius Miles and another man being indicted on capital murder charges. A police investigator testified in February that Miles texted Miller to bring him his gun that night. Miller hasn’t been charged with wrongdoing.

