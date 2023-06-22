Jett Howard follows his father Juwan’s path from Michigan to NBA lottery pick
By TERESA M. WALKER
AP Sports Writer
Jett Howard can only hope he keeps following in his father’s footsteps as he goes from Michigan to the NBA. He joined his father Juwan as an NBA draft lottery pick Thursday night. Juwan still has bragging rights as the fifth pick overall in the 1994 draft out of Michigan. His son went at No. 11 overall to Orlando after playing his lone college season for his father at Michigan. Jett credited all the time spent learning from his father on and off the court for preparing him. The two-time NBA champ played 1,208 games over 19 years with eight different teams.