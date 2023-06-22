Josh Bell’s homer sends Guardians to 6-1 win, sweep of Oakland as A’s drop 8th straight

CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Bell homered off an “Ohio” sign beyond the left-field wall and Myles Straw hit an RBI triple, leading the Cleveland Guardians to a 6-1 win and three-game sweep of the Oakland Athletics, who lost their eighth straight. Bell’s 430-foot shot in the fifth inning off JP Sears smacked the “H” on the sign affixed to a pedestrian walkway in Progressive Field. The blast tied it and Straw put Cleveland ahead in the inning with his two-out shot to left. The A’s have baseball’s worst record at 19-58. Oakland’s mark through 77 games is the worst in the majors since the Detroit Tigers went 18-59 to start 2003.

