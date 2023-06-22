Keegan Bradley shoots 62, takes the early first-round lead at the Travelers Championship
By PAT EATON-ROBB
AP Sports Writer
CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Keegan Bradley shot an 8-under par 62 to take the lead after the morning rounds Thursday at the Travelers Championship. Shane Lowry and Chez Reavie each had bogey-free 64s, one shot better than a group of five golfers including Kevin Streelman and Patrick Cantlay. Bradley got things started early, making birdies on his first five holes. That included sinking a 75-foot downhill putt from just off the green on the 17th that kept gaining speed, but hit the flag and dropped straight down. Wyndham Clark, fresh off his U.S. Open win, finished at 2-under 68.