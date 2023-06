NEW YORK (AP) — Jett Howard is officially following in his father’s footsteps now. He was picked by the Orlando Magic on Thursday night, going 11th overall. He’s the son of NBA champion Juwan Howard, now the coach at Michigan. Jett Howard played for his dad this past season. Juwan Howard was the No. 5 pick in the 1994 draft.

