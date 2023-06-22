LSU’s Paul Skenes is matched against Wake Forest’s Rhett Lowder in a premier CWS pitching matchup

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The game between No. 1 national seed Wake Forest and No. 5 LSU to determine a spot in the College World Series finals will feature a matchup of pitchers projected to be taken early in the first round of next month’s amateur draft. LSU’s Paul Skenes is 13-2 and the No. 2 overall prospect by MLB.com. He will go against Rhett Lowder. Lowder is 15-0 and the No. 8 prospect. Skenes is the first college pitcher in 12 years to strike out 200. Wake Forest is 18-0 in games Lowder starts.

