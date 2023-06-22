Machado and Sánchez hit 3-run homers, Padres’ 10-0 win stops Giants’ 10-game streak

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Manny Machado and Gary Sánchez hit three-run homers and the San Diego Padres beat San Francisco 10-0 to end the Giants’ 10-game winning streak. Blake Snell won his third straight decision, striking out 11 and allowing three singles in six innings as the Padres avoided getting swept in a four-game series for the first time since 2017. Snell has an 18-inning scoreless streak and has allowed one one run over 31 innings in his last five starts.Snell, García and Ray Kerr combined to retire San Diego’s last 13 batters in a game that lasted 2 hours, 19 minutes. San Francisco batters struck out 14 times.Ha-Seong Kim added a solo homer for the Padres, who went 5 for 10 with runners in scoring position.

