Marte 3-run homer leads Diamondbacks over Nats 5-3 as Washington manager Martinez ejected

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ketel Marte hit a three-run homer over Washington’s bullpen in right field, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 5-3 win after Nationals manager Dave Martinez was ejected for complaining about umpire Doug Eddings’ strike zone. Martinez was irked when shortstop CJ Abrams struck out looking to end the fourth on a pitch that replays showed was low, only for a similar pitch to be called a ball on Arizona’s Carson Kelly in the fifth. Martinez argued with Eddings and was thrown out on his way back to the dugout, prompting Martinez to kick dirt and crouch behind the plate.

