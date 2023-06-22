Skip to Content
McNeese State coach Will Wade hit with penalties and 10-game suspension for LSU violations

By AARON BEARD
AP Basketball Writer

An independent infractions panel handed a two-year show-cause penalty and a 10-game suspension to former LSU and current McNeese State men’s basketball coach Will Wade on Thursday for multiple rules violations. The ruling came from a panel of the Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP). It determined Wade failed to report potential violations, provided cash payments to prevent the disclosure of potential violations and failed to cooperate with the investigation. The case also included violations tied to the Tigers’ football program, leading to both programs being placed on probation following previous self-imposed penalties. LSU fired Wade in 2022.

Associated Press

