MLB-best Rays lose ace McClanahan to back injury, and game 6-5 to lowly Royals

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The major league-leading Tampa Bay Rays lost ace Shane McClanahan to mid-back tightness in a 6-5 loss to the lowly Kansas City Royals. McClanahan was looking to become the majors’ first 12-game winner of the year before leaving with two outs in the fourth. The left-hander, 11-1 this season, gave up two runs, four hits and two walks in a 66-pitch outing. Maikel Garcia drew a walk from Pete Fairbanks (0-2) to start the ninth, then stole second and third. After Fairbanks got a pair of strikeouts, Garcia scored on MJ Melendez’s infield single down the first-base line to put the Royals ahead 6-5. Aroldis Chapman (3-2) struck out the side in a perfect eighth, and Scott Barlow finished for his ninth save.

