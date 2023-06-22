Nationals manager Martinez ejected, kicks dirt and crouches behind plate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez was ejected in the fifth inning of a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, then kicked dirt near the plate and crouched in response to being tossed by crew chief Doug Eddings. Martinez was irked when shortstop CJ Abrams took a called third strike ending the fourth on a pitch that replays showed was low, then was angered when Eddings called a ball on Arizona’s Carson Kelly in the fifth. Eddings appeared to respond to shouting from the Nationals’ dugout, prompting Martinez to come out and argue. Martinez then left to go back to the dugout.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.